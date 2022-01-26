Eminem Steps Into the Ring With Peloton For First Live Boxing Classes

Eminem is the latest musician to sign on for exercise platform Peloton’s Artist Series. Starting Friday (Jan. 28), you can log into Peloton’s first-ever boxing-specific artist series and shadowbox to Marshall’s entire catalog. And the good news is you won’t be throwing haymakers in your basement alone: according to a release announcing the collab Peloton will premiere the class series with a guest spot from Em, who will make his debut on the platform.

Explore Explore Eminem See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

“Float like a butterfly, I’m gonna sting like a bee. Comin’ to @onepeloton 1/28.. get the app,” Eminem tweeted on Tuesday along with a video of a ripped shadowboxers punching some air to his Kamikaze track “Greatest.” The hook-up with Peloton makes sense, since at one point Em was slated to star in Antoine Fuqua’s boxing movie Southpaw (which eventually starred Jake Gyllenhaal) as a boxer on the skids after his wife dies and he loses custody of his daughter; the rapper did end up recording the track “Phenomenal” for the film’s soundtrack, which he also executive produced.

“On Jan. 28, we’re making history! Step in for 3 rounds of LIVE back-to-back boxing classes. And for the first time ever, throw down to Eminem. All. Night. Long,” Peloton revealed in a press release announcing the collaboration.

The premiere of the series will feature a special one-night boxing event designed so that members can join across multiple time zones and log onto any of three live boxing classes from instructors Rad Lopez (6 p.m. ET), Selena Samuela (7 p.m. ET) and Kendall Toole (9 p.m. ET), which will later be available on-demand.

In addition, Em’s music will also be available across other Peloton platforms over the weekend, including a 20-minute “Eminem Core Strength with Robin Arzon” class on Saturday (Jan. 29, 10 a.m. ET), a 45-minute “Eminem Thunder 45” tread bootcamp with Adrian Williams (10 a.m. ET), 30 minute “Eminem Ride” with Denis Morton (noon ET) and 30-minute “Eminem Ride” with Cliff Dwenger (2 p.m. ET) on Sunday (Jan. 30)and a 45-minute “Eminem Bike Bootcamp” with Jess Sims at noon ET on Sunday (Jan. 31).

Peloton has also recently rolled out collections featuring the music of David Bowie and Taylor Swift.

Check out the announcement below.

"Float like a butterfly, I'm gonna sting like a bee" 🥊 Comin' to @onepeloton 1/28.. get the app – https://t.co/NEkLAlfg44 pic.twitter.com/ZuWeXeusLw — Marshall Mathers (@Eminem) January 25, 2022