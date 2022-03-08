Eminem Makes History as Most-Certified Artist For Singles in RIAA Gold & Platinum Program History

The Recording Industry Association of America crowned Eminem a Diamond King on Tuesday (March 8) when it announced that Marshall Mathers had reached yet another gilded career high when he became the number-one awarded musician for singles in the RIAA’s Gold & Platinum certifications program thanks to 73.5 million new certifications.

“These awards recognize Eminem’s unflinching commitment to his craft and the enduring connection he has forged with fans over the last twenty years,” said RIAA Chairman/CEO Mitch Glazier in a statement. “With today’s announcement, Eminem becomes the top certified singles artist in our program’s history and adds a rare third Diamond Album to his many creative accomplishments. Congratulations to Eminem and his entire label team who have set the bar higher than ever!”

With a combined six Diamond awards — three for albums and three for singles — Eminem has firmly secured a place as one of the biggest-selling acts in music history, with the more than 73 million new certifications pushing his career RIAA Award total to 227.5 million; that number includes 166 million single certifications and 61.5 million album certifications, with his 2005 compilation Curtain Call: The Hits album recently joining the rapper’s Diamond stash.

“Interscope joins Aftermath in congratulating Marshall, Paul, and the entire Shady team on this remarkable achievement,” said Interscope Geffen A&M vice chairman Steve Berman in a statement that included a nod to the rapper’s longtime manager, Paul Rosenberg. “It has been an honor to be part of one of the greatest journeys in the history of recorded music. The most beautiful part of this is it feels like the journey has just begun.”

In addition to that lofty perch, Slim Shady is also one of only seven acts in any genre or era to log three or more Diamond Album Awards, signifying 10 million+ in sales. With his latest achievement, Eminem joins a list of multi-Diamond acts that includes Garth Brooks (9), The Beatles (6), Led Zeppelin (5) and the Eagles (3) , Shania Twain and Whitney Houston (all of whom also have three).