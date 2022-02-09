Eminem Is Bringing His Mom’s Spaghetti to LA for 2022 Super Bowl

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

If your palms are sweaty, knees weak, arms are heavy for Eminem‘s upcoming halftime show performance at Super Bowl LVI, there’s a whole lot more to look forward to.

The rapper is teaming up with Postmates to bring his popular Detroit-based restaurant Mom’s Spaghetti to Los Angeles for Super Bowl weekend. The Mom’s Spaghetti pop-up restaurant, with the help of Pasta Sisters and Uncle Paulie’s Deli in downtown LA, will be available to order with $0 delivery for a $20 minimum basket exclusively on Postmates starting Wednesday (Feb. 9) through Sunday (Feb. 13) from noon until 9 p.m.

Related Ed Sheeran Says New Song With Taylor Swift Is Coming on Friday

Explore Explore Eminem See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

If you’re in the area, you can also order for pickup from Uncle Paulie’s Deli DTLA location though the Postmates app or directly, in-person at the store at 820 S. Spring St. starting Wednesday until Saturday from 4 p.m. to midnight, and then on Sunday from 3 p.m. until 9 p.m. for the perfect game-watching meal.

The menu, of course, is inspired by the famous lyric from Eminem’s 2002 hit “Lose Yourself.” Fans (and pasta lovers) can choose between spaghetti with beef or vegan meatballs, a “S’ghetti Sandwich” or spaghetti dusted with canned parmesan powder. Each meal comes with a piece of toasted garlic bread.

“It’s not the kind of pasta you’d expect if your grandma came from Italy on a boat…it’s more like the spaghetti you’d know if your mom came from Michigan on a bus,” said Mom’s Spaghetti co-owner Curt Catallo about the menu in a press statement.

If you’re not in LA, Postmates will be holding a sweepstakes beginning Wednesday to win one of 10 limited-edition jars of Mom’s Spaghetti’s sauce signed by Eminem himself.

Em will be taking the stage with Dr. Dre, Mary J. Blige, Snoop Dogg and Kendrick Lamar for this year’s halftime show at the 2022 Super Bowl, which will take over LA’s new SoFi Stadium on Sunday. Kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m. ET/3:30 p.m. PT.

Sign up for Postmates here.