Eminem Loses Himself in ‘Minions: The Rise of Gru’ Trailer: ‘Time to Show the World Who’s Mini Boss’

Eminem performs on stage during the MTV EMAs 2017 held at The SSE Arena, Wembley on Nov. 12, 2017 in London.

Eminem is for the children. Okay, not typically, but Marshall Mathers is all in when it comes to the upcoming Minions sequel. The Detroit don posted the trailer for Minions: The Rise of Gru on Wednesday (March 30), which is cued to his 2002 Oscar-winning underdog pump-up anthem “Lose Yourself.”

Explore Explore Eminem See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

“One shot. One opportunity. Time to show the world who’s mini boss,” Em tweeted, along with a Minions emoji.

As the song’s signature chugging rhythm bubbles up on the action set in the 1970s, we see 12-year-old Gru bragging that he’s going to be a “super-villain,” as he tosses a stink bomb into a movie theater causing a mass exodus. “This world is mine for the taking/ Make me king as we move toward a new world order,” Em memorably raps on the track as we see budding baddie Gru breaking into the Bank of Evil in one of his first heists.

Gru then busts out his arsenal of weapons as the minions chant “Mini Boss! Mini Boss!” and the unforgettable chorus from Em’s 8 Mile theme song booms out: “You better lose yourself in the music, the moment, you own it, you better never let it go/ You only get one shot” while the movie’s hero pulls off a killer bicycle stunt.

The Minions sequel — and the fifth Despicable Me universe animated flick — was directed by Kyle Balda, along with Brad Ableson and Jonathan del Val, and features the voices of Steve Carell as the title character, along with Taraji P. Henson, the Wu-Tang Clan’s RZA, Russell Brand, Lucy Lawless, Dolph Lundgren, Danny Trejo, Michelle Yeoh, Jean-Claude Van Damme, Pierre Coffin, Julie Andrews and more; the film is due out on July 1.

Watch the trailer below.