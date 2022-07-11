Eminem Is Dropping Another Greatest Hits Set With a Previously Unreleased Song

Right on the heels of the 20th anniversary expanded edition of his The Eminem Show album, Eminem has announced a new greatest hits package titled Curtain Call 2.

Slated for an Aug. 5 release, the new collection is set to feature Eminem’s latest single, the Snoop Dogg-assisted “From the D 2 the LBC,” which has thus far reached No. 72 on the Billboard Hot 100. Curtain Call 2 is set to include music from Eminem’s releases since 2009’s Relapse; this includes selections from his solo studio albums, guest appearances, and tracks from side projects. Eminem’s Elvis soundtrack contribution, “The King and I” with CeeLo Green is also set to appear on Curtain Call 2. In addition, the new greatest hits collection will feature a previously unreleased song that will be unveiled in the coming weeks. The new set follows 2005’s Curtain Call: The Hits as the rap icon’s second compilation. The compilation spent the last two weeks of 2005 at No. 1 on the Billboard 200.

Since the original Curtain Call, Eminem has scored six consecutive No. 1 albums on the Billboard 200, bringing his grand total to 10 chart-toppers. The 15-time Grammy winner has also collected a slew of Hot 100 hits including the No. 1 singles “The Monster” featuring Rihanna, “Crack a Bottle” featuring 50 Cent and Dr. Dre, and “Not Afraid.” His most recent studio album, Music to be Murdered By, debuted atop the Billboard 200 in January 2020 and spawned the top five hit “Godzilla” featuring Juice WRLD (No. 3).

Curtain Call 2 will see a standard release via Shady Records/Aftermath Entertainment/Interscope Records, as well as a limited edition box sex through Eminem’s official online store.

See Eminem’s announcement below: