Eminem’s Feud With Snoop Dogg Ended When Dr. Dre Suffered a Brain Aneurysm

Dr. Dre’s near-death experience had a silver lining — it ended Eminem‘s beef with Snoop Dogg.

The legendary hip-hop producer, entrepreneur and N.W.A founding member suffered a cerebral aneurysm in January 2021, a potentially life-threatening condition that required immediate hospitalization.

As Dre convalesced in Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles, Em and Snoop patched up a rift that had rumbled on for two decades.

In a new interview with his longtime manager Paul Rosenberg, for the Paul Pod on SiriusXM, Marshall Mathers explained how illness expedited a truce.

“Me and Snoop had our little issue and then Dre, when Dre had that brain aneurysm thing,” Em explains, “we were like, ‘oh this is stupid. This is stupid as hell to be feuding right now.’”

Calls were made. “We talked it out.”

Dre has been instrumental in both rapper’s careers, helping to launch Eminem into the A-league with 1999’s The Slim Shady LP, and getting Snoop away with the title track from the 1992 film Deep Cover, and then featuring him extensively on his influential solo album The Chronic. Dre also produced Snoop’s debut solo album, 1993’s Doggystyle, and the trio assembled for Dre’s 1999 album 2001.

The brouhaha reportedly kicked off following Snoop’s assist on “Bitch Please II”, from Eminem’s Billboard 200 chart leading album from 2000, The Marshall Mathers LP.

“I think that there was a miscommunication at the time, in regards to him being on my album,” Eminem says in the new interview. “I think he had wanted to do something with me,” he recounts — a return of favor which not only failed to pan out, Snoop’s camp took it as a diss.

That was never the case, Em and Rosenberg insist.

“‘Bro, Doggystyle’ changed my life,” Eminem admits.

Fast forward to 2022, and the bad blood is all washed away.

Social media lit up in August when Eminem posted a snap of himself, Snoop and Dre in the studio, with the caption, “Just a few bros.. hangin out.”

Earlier in the year, Snoop, Dre and Em shared the stage with Mary J. Blige, Kendrick Lamar, 50 Cent and Anderson .Paak for this year’s Super Bowl halftime show, and in June, Snoop and Slim Shady hopped on the mic for a collaborative track called “From the D 2 the LBC” celebrating their respective hometowns. The pair would reunite on the 2022 MTV VMAs stage last month to perform the new number.