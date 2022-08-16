Hip-Hop Avengers Unite! Eminem, Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg’s Epic Studio Pic Sparks Excitement

Eminem, Dr Dre, and Snoop Dogg performs during the half time show of the Super Bowl LVI between the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Ca on Sunday, February 13, 2022.

Someone must have hit the rap Bat Signal, because on Monday night (Aug. 15) hip-hop’s ultimate superstar trio assembled in the studio for an epic pic that sent fans into a frenzy.

“Just a few bros.. hangin out,” Eminem captioned the snap of himself sandwiched between Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg.

And while the triple G.O.A.T. image didn’t come with any further explanation of what the rap icons are cooking up, it did amp up speculation that they might be working on tracks for Dre’s legendarily long-in-the-works Detox album. Earlier this year, Snoop, Dre and Em shared the stage with Mary J. Blige, Kendrick Lamar, 50 Cent and Anderson .Paak for this year’s Super Bowl halftime show, and in June, Snoop and Slim Shady hopped on the mic for a collaborative track called “From the D 2 the LBC” celebrating their respective hometowns.

Among the comments sparked by the cryptic pic: “Drop album,” “GOATS,” “Can a few bros announce this tour,” “LEGENDS” and “Hope to hear whatever you guys are working on soon!!!”

Dre has, of course, been instrumental in both men’s careers, helping to launch Eminem into the hip-hop stratosphere with 1999’s The Slim Shady LP, putting Snoop on with the title track from the 1992 film Deep Cover, and then featuring him extensively on his mega-selling solo album The Chronic. Dre also produced Snoop’s debut solo album, 1993’s Doggystyle. The trio first assembled for Dre’s 1999 album 2001, and fans have been eagerly awaiting a sequel ever since.

Snoop lit the spark for talk of a reunion last week when he told Entertainment Tonight that he and Dre have been working on new music, saying, “We’re cooking up a little something. I don’t wanna talk about it too much, but we’re back together again. It’s been 30 years since we worked on a record, and we’re doin’ something, we’re workin’ on something.”

At press time, no further information was available on what the men are working on.

