Eminem’s Daughter, Alaina Marie Scott, Posts Pics From Wedding With Sister Hailie Jade

Em's other daughter served as maid of honor at the nuptials in Detroit over the weekend.

Eminem
Eminem performs during the Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show at SoFi Stadium on Feb. 13, 2022 in Inglewood, Calif. Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Eminem‘s daughter, Alaina Marie Scott, celebrated her wedding to Matt Moeller on Tuesday (June 13) with a series of pictures from the couple’s Detroit nuptials. “June 9, 2023 simply one of the best days of my life🤍 in this lifetime and in the next, my soul will always find yours,” the bride wrote in an Instagram post that featured glamour shots of the happy couple.

The roll opens with an epic snap of the pair on a rooftop, with Scott’s billowing veil blowing in the wind behind her as they kiss, followed by a more intimate shot of them smooching in an elevator and then again outside their vintage limo. In other pictures, the pair show off their wedding rings by flipping a finger to the camera, share a slow dance during the reception and pose with their wedding party, including Alaina’s sister, Hailie Jade, who served as the maid of honor.

Famous dad Marshall Mathers — who adopted niece Alaina, 30, more than 20 years ago when her biological mom, Em’s ex Kim Mathers’ sister, Dawn Scott, died of a suspected drug overdose — did not appear to make a cameo in the pictures. She has, however, been memorialized in his lyrics over the years, including in 2004’s “Mockingbird,” where he raps, “Lainey, uncle’s crazy ain’t he?/ Yeah, but he loves you girl and you better know it/ We’re all we got in this world/ When it spins, when it swirls/ When it whirls, when it twirls, two little beautiful girls.”

In a 2004 interview with Rolling Stone Eminem talked about their relationship, saying, “I have full custody of my niece… my niece has been a part of my life ever since she was born. Me and Kim pretty much had her, she’d live with us wherever we was at.”

Alaina also posted a brief video in which she wears a feather-decked white silk robe while flashing her engagement ring — before the scene switches to the wedding day — with the caption, “Love, Mr & Mrs Moeller.”

See the wedding pics below.

