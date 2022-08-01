×
Eminem Drops ‘Crack a Bottle’ Music Video ‘Unlocked From the Shady Vault’

The track -- featuring Dr. Dre and 50 Cent -- was originally released as the lead single for Eminem's 'Relapse' in 2009.

Dr. Dre, 50 Cent, Eminem
Dr. Dre, 50 Cent, and Eminem pose during the 50 Cent Walk Of Fame Ceremony on Jan. 30, 2020 in Hollywood, Calif. Presley Ann/GI for STARZ

Eminem has finally released a music video for his 2009 hit “Crack a Bottle” on Monday (Aug. 1).

“Unlocked from the Shady vault 🔑🔒- unreleased #CrackaBottle music video!” Eminem wrote on Instagram with a teaser clip of the visual.

Eminem begins the eerie track saying, “Oh, ladies and gentlemen/ The moment you’ve all been waiting for/ In this corner, weighing 175 pounds/ With a record of 17 rapes, 400 assaults, and four murders/ The undisputed, most diabolical villain in the world/ Slim Shady.”

The “Crack a Bottle” visual opens with a homeless woman who appears to be in an altered state while holding onto a bottle of liquor that eventually opens up to  reveal an ominous world. It’s filled with one man scribbling on walls and seeing double while another is restrained in a chair, people getting tattoos in a smoky parlor, and snippets of debauchery.

The track was originally released as the lead single for Eminem’s sixth studio album, Relapse, and features Dr. Dre and 50 Cent, though the rappers do not appear in the video. Both “Crack a Bottle” and the album peaked at No. 1 atop the Billboard Hot 100 and Billboard 200 charts that year.

The music video comes almost exactly six months after the trio delivered a  Super Bowl performance with Mary J. Blige, Kendrick Lamar and Snoop Dogg. It also arrives less than two months after Eminem and Snoop Dogg jointly released their track “From The D 2 The LBC.”

Em’s set to drop his second collection of greatest hits — Curtain Call 2 — on Friday (Aug. 5).

Watch Eminem, Dr. Dre and 50 Cent’s “Crack a Bottle” music video below:

 

