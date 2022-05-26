Eminem Hypes 20th Anniversary ‘Eminem Show’ Edition With Media Freak-Out Supercut

Eminem culled some of the most hysterical reactions to his The Eminem Show album in a super-cut to promote the 20th edition of the smash 2002 collection that featured such all-time classics as “Without Me,” “Cleanin’ Out My Closet,” “Superman” and “Sing for the Moment.”

The 27-second clip opens with Em on stage telling a crowd that he’s just been informed that his show will be shut down by the cops if the audience does not “calm the f–k down.” The video then pivots to a series of newscasters reading headlines about the controversy-spinning rapper, including a war of words he had at the time with the wife of Vice President Dick Cheney, Lynne Cheney.

Slim Shady rapped “F–k you, Ms. Cheney” on the Eminem Show song “White America” in response to the Second Lady’s Sept. 2000 congressional testimony in which she lambasted his lyrics and questioned his right to free speech while arguing that Marshall “promotes violence of the most degrading kind against women.”

The video has Cheney calling the rapper a “violent misogynist… he might murder any women he comes across,” during the testimony as a flurry of magazine cover stories fill the screen, before winding down with more footage of Em performing live. “‘Til I collapse I’m spillin’ these raps/ long as you feel ’em” 20 YEARS since #TheEminemShow,” reads the post’s caption.

Released on May 26, 2002, as a follow-up to The Marshall Mathers LP, Eminem’s fourth studio effort became his second career No. 1 atop the Billboard 200 on its way to becoming the best-selling album of the year in both the U.S. and around the world. Twenty years later, it’s been certified 12 times platinum by the Recording Industry Association of America and become the second best-selling album of the 21st century, with 27 million units sold around the world. (Only Adele’s 21 ranks higher with 31 million copies.)

The 38-track deluxe anniversary edition includes the unreleased songs “Stimulate,” “The Conspiracy Freestyle,” “Bump Heads” and “Jimmy, Brain and Mike,” as well as a 2 live freestyles from Tramps in New York in 1999, live versions of “Brain Damage” and “Just Don’t Give a F–k,” from the same show, live takes on “The Way I Am” and “The Real Slim Shady” from Fuji Rock Festival in 2001 and 8 instrumental versions of album tracks.

