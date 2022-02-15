Celebrate the 2022 Super Bowl Forever With Eminem’s Shady Football Capsule

Eminem performs during the halftime show of Super Bowl LVI between the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif. on Feb. 13, 2022.

Just because it’s over doesn’t mean you can’t keep celebrating Super Bowl LVI. After a legendary halftime show, Eminem wants you to keep the party going by heading over to his official store to score some of the unique pigskin-themed items in the limited-run Shady Football ’22 Capsule collection.

Explore Explore Eminem See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

“You wish you could score like this,” Marshall tweeted to announce the collection, which includes bomber jackets, shirts, hoodies and hats. The slick bomber — which comes in black and olive — “highlights Shady’s undefeated record 12.0” by listing his 12 studio albums, from his 1996 indie debut, Infinite, through such mega-sellers as The Slim Shady LP, The Eminem Show, Encore, Relapse and his recent Music to be Murdered By collections.

The $150 jacket features the album titles running down the middle of the back along with a mix of embroidered patches on the sleeves, including the Interscope, Aftermath and Shady Records logos on one, and the rapper’s backwards “E” logo and hockey mask on the other; the front reads “Shady Football LA|DET” and features a black football helmet with the mask logo.

The store also has a $60 black hoodie with the album titles on the back and the Shady Football logo on front, as well as black/white $35 T-shirts with a large Shady Football logo on the front and the titles on back and Shady Football beanies that read “Midwest Champs (’98-’22) ($30) and black baseball hats with the hockey mask logo.

Em, of course, is in a celebratory mood after he crushed the halftime show alongside hip-hop heavyweights Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar and special guests 50 Cent and Anderson .Paak at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles on Sunday. Speaking to TMZ the day after the big game, Dre addressed the controversy around Eminem taking a knee during “Lose Yourself,” an apparent nod to former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick’s signature protest.

“Em taking a knee, that was him doing that on his own and there was no problem with that,” Dre said in response to a question about whether the controversy-averse NFL pushed back on the gesture.

Check out the Shady collection below.