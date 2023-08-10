Elyrix & Gunna Enjoy A ‘Day Off’ In New Music Video

Rising rapper Elyrix and Billboard 200 chart-topper Gunna revel in a much-needed “Day Off” in the official music video for their new collaboration.

Shot entirely in black and white, the music video follows Elyrix celebrating his day off after ending the work day slumped over on his desk. Alongside Gunna, the two rappers spend the music video drinking, rolling blunts and rapping about their seemingly unstoppable work ethic. “I’m always right here workin’, looking down, lookin’ at you likе you fell off/ Always trap with the team I don’t call the shots, they make sure my sins don’t go up,” Elyrix raps in the chorus.

In the music video’s description, Elyrix wrote, “This song was made in 2022. After numerous requests, I have finally decided to release it.”

The new music video arrives on the heels of Gunna’s latest solo video. On Aug. 2., the Grammy-nominated rapper released the official video for “Rodeo Dr.,” in which he flaunted the success of “F—kumean,” his latest Billboard Hot 100 top 10 hit, and paid homage to O.J. Simpson’s notorious car chase.

Gunna has earned four top 10 hits on the Hot 100, reaching as high as No. 4 with both “F—kumean” and the Grammy-nominated “Drip Too Hard” (with Lil Baby). On the Billboard 200, the “Too Easy” rapper has sent five titles to the chart’s top 10, including the No. 1 albums Wunna and DS4EVER. His most recent album, this year’s A Gift & A Curse, opened at No. 3 with 85,000 units shifted in its first week of release.