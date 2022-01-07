Earl Sweatshirt Reveals Full Track List For ‘Sick!’ Album

Earl Sweatshirt revealed the full track list for his upcoming album Sick! (Jan. 14), which will feature guests Armand Hammer and Zelooperz of the Bruiser Brigade. He also gifted fans with the new Black Noi$e-produced track “Titanic” on Friday (Jan. 7), a bare-bones bouncer in which he spits, “Give it to you straight, no frills/ What I think might pay the bills/ Spit on the cam like Makaveli (F–k y’all)/ Came home in the 2011/ Pasadena John calling me relly.”

The latest track follows on the heels of the single “2010,” which dropped in November and “Tabula Rasa,” which featured rap duo Armand Hammer. Sick! is the long-awaited follow-up to 2018’s Some Rap Songs; he released the Feet of Clay EP a year later. In a statement, Earl explained the origins of the album and its inspirations.

“Sick is my humble offering of 10 songs recorded in the wake of the worldwide coronavirus pandemic and its subsequent lockdowns,” he said. “Before the virus I had been working on an album I named after a book I used to read with my mother (The People Could Fly). Once the lockdowns hit, people couldn’t fly anymore. A wise man said art imitates life. People were sick. The People were angry and isolated and restless. I leaned into the chaos cause it was apparent that it wasn’t going anywhere. These songs are what happened when I would come up for air.”

Earl is slated to hit the road with Action Bronson for a 15-date co-headlining North American tour scheduled to kick off on Jan. 29 at the Observatory North Park in San Diego, California.

Listen to “Titanic” and see the Sick! tracklist below.

1. “Old Friend”

2. “2010”

3. “SICK!”

4. “Vision” (Feat. Zelooperz)

5. “Tabula Rasa” (Feat. Armand Hammer)

6. “Lye”

7. “Lobby” (Int)

8. “God Laughs”

9. “Titanic”

10. “Fire in the Hole”