×
Skip to main content
Got a tip? Got a tip?
Account

Earl Swavey, Los Angeles Rapper, Dies at 26

"Rest in Peace to the great Earl Swavey," Vince Staples tweets.

Earl Swavey
Earl Swavey in "NEBBYWRLD INTERLUDE" music video. Screenshot

Earl Swavey, a Los Angeles-based rapper who was a protégé of A$AP Yams, has died, Pitchfork reported first on Tuesday (Jan. 11). He was 26.

His cause of death remains unknown.

Swavey was raised in South L.A. by a single mother and began pursuing rap after being influenced by his brother, cousin and Top Dawg Entertainment signee Jay Rock, as well as T.I., Rick Ross and 50 Cent, according to Pitchfork. His song “Beef” from the 2013 mixtape Business Before Pleasure caught the attention of the A$AP leader, whom Swavey described in a 2015 interview with Grungecake was “like a brother to me.” The two linked up on the track “Uza Trikk” by duo LNDN DRGS (Grimes’ brother and rapper Jay Worthy and producer Sean House) alongside G Perico, months before Yams died from an accidental drug overdose in 2015.

“I really appreciate the fact that he help put me on. He’s a hard working man and always looking out for others,” Swavey said at the time. “Out of all of the members of A$AP, Yams was really like a brother to me. He would send me Christmas gifts and always look out for my mom, and ask if she needed anything. I could call him anytime and he would always answer, no matter what.”

Related

Gerard Drouot

Gérard Drouot, Esteemed French Concert Promoter, Dies at 69

Explore

Explore

Earl Swavey

See latest videos, charts and news

See latest videos, charts and news

Over the years, the “Hit Yo Ricky” MC has collaborated with 03 Greedo, Mozzy, SOB x RBE and Melly. In a 2018 interview with No Jumper, he shared how he planned to move his career forward. “I just plan on doing better than what I did the last time,” he explained. “As long as my sh– rises, then I feel like I’m doing good.”

He released three albums in 2021: UnphuckwitableGANGLAND and THE DIRTIEST.

“Rest in Peace to the great Earl Swavey,” Vince Staples tweeted on Monday.

See how Swavey’s peers have been paying tribute below.

Icon Link PMC Logo

Billboard is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Billboard Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad