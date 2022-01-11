Earl Swavey, Los Angeles Rapper, Dies at 26

Earl Swavey, a Los Angeles-based rapper who was a protégé of A$AP Yams, has died, Pitchfork reported first on Tuesday (Jan. 11). He was 26.

His cause of death remains unknown.

Swavey was raised in South L.A. by a single mother and began pursuing rap after being influenced by his brother, cousin and Top Dawg Entertainment signee Jay Rock, as well as T.I., Rick Ross and 50 Cent, according to Pitchfork. His song “Beef” from the 2013 mixtape Business Before Pleasure caught the attention of the A$AP leader, whom Swavey described in a 2015 interview with Grungecake was “like a brother to me.” The two linked up on the track “Uza Trikk” by duo LNDN DRGS (Grimes’ brother and rapper Jay Worthy and producer Sean House) alongside G Perico, months before Yams died from an accidental drug overdose in 2015.

“I really appreciate the fact that he help put me on. He’s a hard working man and always looking out for others,” Swavey said at the time. “Out of all of the members of A$AP, Yams was really like a brother to me. He would send me Christmas gifts and always look out for my mom, and ask if she needed anything. I could call him anytime and he would always answer, no matter what.”

Over the years, the “Hit Yo Ricky” MC has collaborated with 03 Greedo, Mozzy, SOB x RBE and Melly. In a 2018 interview with No Jumper, he shared how he planned to move his career forward. “I just plan on doing better than what I did the last time,” he explained. “As long as my sh– rises, then I feel like I’m doing good.”

He released three albums in 2021: Unphuckwitable, GANGLAND 4 and THE DIRTIEST.

“Rest in Peace to the great Earl Swavey,” Vince Staples tweeted on Monday.

Rest In Peace to the great Earl Swavey — VINCE STAPLES (@vincestaples) January 10, 2022

See how Swavey’s peers have been paying tribute below.

