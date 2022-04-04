5 Best Moments From Day 2 of Dreamville Music Festival 2022

Following a stellar first day of action, the 2022 Dreamville Festival returned for its second and last day at Dorothea Dix Park in Raleigh, NC, on Sunday (April 3). With a sunny, 70-degree forecast on the horizon for the day’s festivities, attendees returned with even more energy and expectations, especially with Dreamville’s leader and multi-platinum superstar, J. Cole, headlining Sunday’s show.

“Whether at our festival or anywhere else, we [Dreamville] inspire people to dream bigger,” Dreamville executive vice president Candace Rodney said. “It takes a lot of curation on our part, and we’re happy to speak for the culture in a way that’s trusted and creates an inclusive environment.”

As the last day of this year’s Dreamville festival went on, the celebratory mood exhibited by fans could have gone longer into the night. With exciting sets from T-Pain and Rico Nasty, the festival’s energy level was at a fever pitch, especially when J. Cole sauntered on stage for his hour-plus long set.

Here are the five best moments from the last day of the 2022 Dreamville Festival.

New York City Takes Over Dreamville as Bas Brings Out B-Lovee

While Bas has an excellent track record for collaborations, the Dreamville MC is equally impressive when it comes to recognizing new artists who have legitimate potential. On Sunday, Bas surprised the crowd during his performance by bringing out rising New York drill artist B-Lovee. Besides marking Lovee’s first time at the Dreamville Festival, it was a sign of unity between the two NYC natives, with Bas coming from Queens and Lovee representing the Bronx – further highlighting the area’s rising rap movement.

T-Pain Sounds Better Than Ever

At the start of his career, T-Pain’s constant battle with fans over his vocal abilities were originally conversation starters. On Sunday, Pain’s streak of sizzling performances continued on, as he zipped through his classics, ranging from “Bartender, “Buy U a Drank” and Kanye West’s “Good Life.” The veteran singer buoyant energy rivaled the day’s younger performers, as he kept the crowd entertained all throughout his set.

Wiz Khalifa Performs Classic Kush & Orange Juice Mixtape

With the 12th anniversary of Kush & Orange Juice arriving in 10 days (April 14), Wiz Khalifa put his focus on his acclaimed 2010 mixtape. Basked by lovely sunlight and shade, the vibes surrounding the Taylor Gang leader’s performance were relaxing with an occasional turn-up as he performed various cuts from Kush & Orange Juice. A funny moment from Khalifa’s performance came when a grandmother, who was standing front row, happily waved her arms back and forth while rapping Khalifa’s lyrics to the crowd’s delight.

DJ Drama Brings Out Lil Wayne, Jeezy, and T.I. To Celebrate Gangsta Grillz Mixtape Series

Sunday night will be one DJ Drama remembers for the rest of his career: Just minutes before his performance, Drama found out he won a Grammy for best rap album, courtesy of his contributions to Tyler, the Creator’s Call Me If You Get Lost. When it was time to perform, the newly-minted Grammy-winning producer joined the three-headed monster of Jeezy, T.I., and Lil Wayne, who each dove into their timeless Drama-assisted mixtapes and later (Trap Or Die, Down With The King, and Da Drought 3) and exchanged stories on how their respective projects came together.

Cole Brings Hometown Love and Classics to Close The Show

With 40,000 people eagerly awaiting his arrival at the Shine stage, the lights went out before the Dreamville leader emerged to a thunderous ovation. Wearing a Chicago Bulls-inspired jersey from his Mitchell & Ness collection, a jubilant Cole phoned in a fiery performance of “95 South,” For an entire 70 minutes, Cole unleashed a barrage of hits, especially from his sixth studio album The Off-Season. The Dreamville captain wasn’t didn’t shy away from sharing the big stage either, as he tapped his label signees to perform 2019 Revenge of the Dreamers III standouts, “Under the Sun” and “Down Bad.”