5 Best Moments From Day 1 of Dreamville Music Festival 2022

The 2022 Dreamville Music Festival welcomed back attendees at Dorothea Dix Park in Raleigh, N.C., on Saturday (April 2). After debuting in 2019, Dreamville got postponed over the past two years because of the COVID-19 pandemic. But the festival returned with a vengeance over the weekend, fueled by a star-studded lineup and fun attractions to enjoy on an enormous field.

“[Dreamville Festival] proved how resilient we are after coming back after what’s happened these past two years,” Dreamville president Adam Rodney said. “We raised the bar, learned from our previous experience, and listened to our fans most importantly.”

Indeed, the Dreamville faithful were in attendance on day one, having come from various parts of the country to enjoy the festival’s return — and fans weren’t disappointed. Headlined by Lil Baby, Saturday’s slate of performances had fans enjoying a bit of everything between Ja Rule and Ashanti, Kehlani, and Wizkid. The event returns for the second day on Sunday.

Here are the five best moments from the opening day of the 2022 Dreamville Music Festival.

Ja Rule and Ashanti Brought Great Nostalgia

The two franchise cornerstones of Murder Inc. delighted fans as they not only celebrated the 20th anniversary of Ashanti’s self-titled debut album, but performed various classics from their catalogs. Ja Rule and Ashanti effortlessly performed together as the crowd rapped and sang every word of their records, most notably “Always on Time,” “Mesmerize,” “Put It on Me” and “Foolish.”

Kehlani Gives Fan a Chance to Sing Onstage and He Succeeds

During a quick break in her performance, Kehlani spoke to the crowd about an aspiring singer she had met while approaching the stage. The young artist, who is working as a crew member at the festival, was called onstage by the Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter to sing, and with ease, he did. After receiving a loud ovation from the crowd, he hugged Kehlani and she explained why it is essential to support local artists.

J.I.D Performs “Stick” For the First Time

While the anticipation of this year’s Dreamville was already high, it reached another level when Dreamville collaborated with D.J. Drama to release their own Gangsta Grillz mixtape, D-Day, on Thursday. Towards the end of his time onstage, J.I.D performed the project’s most popular and opening cut, “Stick,” for the first time — and the crowd turned up even more and rapped along to the Kenny Mason and Sheck Wes-assisted record.

Wizkid’s Performance Was a Light Show

In front of a lit up and raucous crowd at Dorothea Dix Park that felt like a homecoming, the Afrobeats superstar stepped on stage and delivered a sensational performance for 45 minutes. Backed by a live band, Wizkid breezed through a portion of his catalog between his megahit “Essence,” the Burna Boy-assisted “Ginger” and “Come Closer” — and the crowd didn’t lose their energy.

Lil Baby Further Proves His Superstardom

Even though Lil Baby’s ascension into superstardom is solidified, his closeout performance on Saturday night served as a great example of why he’s hip-hop’s newest superstar. Upon his arrival on stage, the crowd at Dreamville exploded as the multi-platinum MC, decked out in a custom-made outfit and a neck filled with jewelry, performed alongside a group of dancers for 45 minutes. Throughout Baby’s performance, he performed the songs that made him into the artist he is today, most notably “Drip Too Hard,” “We Paid” and “Emotionally Scarred.”