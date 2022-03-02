J. Cole, Lil Baby to Headline Dreamville 2022: See the Lineup

J. Cole performs onstage during the 2021 iHeartRadio Music Festival on September 17, 2021 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

J. Cole unveiled the complete lineup for Dreamville 2022 on Tuesday (March 2), including Lil Baby, Kehlani, Wizkid and more.

The second annual festival will take place April 2 and 3 in Raleigh, N.C., just a short drive north of J. Cole’s hometown of Fayetteville. Other acts ready to hit the Dreamville stage include Wale, Rico Nasty, Moneybagg Yo and the entire Dreamville Records roster — from Ari Lennox, EarthGang and J.I.D. to Bas, Omen and Cozz.

Meanwhile, the fest also promises a number of major moments for attendees, among them the debut of DJ Drama’s Gangsta Grillz with Lil Wayne, Jeezy and T.I., as well as an onstage reunion between Ja Rule and Ashanti. General admission and VIP tickets are now available for purchase on the official Dreamville website.

And though Dreamville likely remains J. Cole’s passion project after being put on hiatus for two years due to the coronavirus pandemic, it’s far from the only festival “Middle Child” rapper will be taking part in this year. He’s also set to headline New York City”s Governors Ball in June alongside Halsey and Kid Cudi, followed by an appearance at London’s 2022 Wireless Festival the following month.

Billboard also recently named the “Interlude” artist as the biggest current pop star without a No. 1 hit on the Billboard Hot 100 on our 2022 list. At the moment, the highest charting single of his career remains “My Life,” his 2021 collab with 21 Savage and Morray, which peaked at No. 2 last May, and spending 14 weeks on the chart.

Check out the complete Dreamville lineup below.