Drake Announces New Date for October World Weekend’s Young Money Reunion

Earlier this week, Drake shocked fans with the announcement of both a positive COVID-19 diagnosis and the cancellation of the final night of October World Weekend. Now, fans can rejoice as the “Jimmy Cooks” rapper has announced the new date for the Toronto festival’s final show.

This Saturday — Aug. 6 — is the new date for the Young Money reunion featuring Nicki Minaj and Lil Wayne. The final show of October World Weekend will still be held at the Budweiser stage as originally planned. “Negative test…positive outcome…this was the only date available until the fall and because the family is so solid everybody is flying back in to make it happen for you all…SEE YOU SATURDAY…young moulaaa,” Drake captioned the post.

Drake’s announcement lands on the same day as Minaj’s reveal of the artwork for her upcoming single “Super Freaky Girl.”

October World Weekend is a three-day festival that aims to celebrate the 10th anniversary of Drake’s OVO Fest and set up a global run for the festival in 2023. This year’s weekend of performances featured Lil Baby, Chris Brown, scores of unsung Canadian music heroes, and a surprise appearance from Nelly Furtado.

The festival is the just the latest success for Drake. Last month (July 2), he scored his 11th No. 1 title on the Billboard 200 with the debut of Honestly, Nevermind, which houses the singles “Sticky” and “Massive.” The corresponding Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 debut of the 21 Savage-assisted “Jimmy Cooks” helped Drake extend his record as the rapper with the most No. 1 hits in Hot 100 history (11).

