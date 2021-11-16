No More War? Drake and Kanye West Pose For Photographs

If a picture can speak a thousand words, a new photo of Drake and Kanye West could be fleshed out for a book.

The hip-hop stars have been feuding in a war of words for more than a decade. It’s gone on so long, no one seems to remember who fired the first missile, though the verbal projectiles have been constant.

West and Drake even clashed heads in the lead-up of their respective albums Donda and Certified Lover Boy. After ‘Ye briefly leaked Drake’s address, the OVO MC seemed to take shots at him on his song “7am on Bridle Path,” and later leaked ‘Ye and André 3000’s “Life of the Party” collab that didn’t make the cut on Donda.

That was then. Now, the rappers appear to have buried the hatchet, if we can read into a string of snaps emerging from Drizzy’s hometown, Toronto.

Ye posted a new photo in which he poses with Drake and Rap-A-Lot CEO J Prince, purportedly out front of Drizzy’s mansion. It’s captioned with the dove of peace emoji.

Soon after Kanye posted, a video did the rounds of the pair getting on famously on the dancefloor.

Drake and Ye. pic.twitter.com/iVaFlIkZ2t — Word On Road (@WordOnRd) November 17, 2021

Dave Chappelle was also in the house. The stand-up comedian delivered a speech to guests in which he underscored the special moment. “You have to admit to yourself,” he said from inside Drake’s HQ, “this shit is impressive.”

J. Prince weighed in on the gathering, and seemingly revealed that the one-time enemies would take the stage next month at a Free Larry Hoover Concert. “What a beautiful night I had last night in Canada. Let’s make history December 9. Free Larry Hoover Concert,” he tweeted.

What a beautiful night I had last night in Canada. Let’s make history December 9th. Free Larry Hoover Concert pic.twitter.com/2ri4r6wQcf — J Prince (@jprincerespect) November 17, 2021

The label honcho apparently played the role of matchmaker in recent times. Just last week, J. Prince shared a video of Ye extending an olive branch to Drake by way of an invitation to perform at next month’s concert, which would cast the spotlight on Hoover, currently serving six life sentences for a gang-affiliated murder back in the ‘70s.