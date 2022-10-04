Drake Proves You Have to Bet Big to Win Big With $2 Million NFL Parlay Payday

After a rough Thursday night, Drake had a lot to celebrate on Sunday when his three-way NFL wager transformed into a $2 million payday. In his latest post promoting the Stake online crypto casino, Drizzy showed off his impressive gambling wins after taking a $208,000 L betting on the Miami Dolphins to beat the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday.

The rapper known for his wagering ways had a nice comeback over the weekend when he swept a three-team parlay that he said raked in more than $2 million. Thanks to the Bills and Cowboys winning their games and Kansas City QB Patrick Mahomes besting Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in prime time — in a 2021 Super Bowl revenge win that was teased last week with a commercial featuring Beck singing Neil Young’s “Old Man” — Drake crowed about his major score in an Instagram post.

“Made up for it,” he wrote, seemingly in reference to last week’s losses. According to Drake’s post, he took home a total of $2,000,941. It’s not the 10th time Drake has bet big on the NFL. In February, Drizzy claimed a $1.26 million win based on three bets he made on this year’s Super Bowl. In that three-way parlay, he put money on the champion L.A. Rams to best the Bengals, as well as wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. scoring at least one touchdown and the famed Rams receiver putting up more than 62.5 yards in the game.

Drake would be wise to bet on himself when the 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards air tonight (Oct. 4), where he is the leading nominee with 14 noms. The Certified Lover Boy MC is up for hip hop artist of the year, hustler of the year, lyricist of the year, best live performer and hip hop album of the year and has earned multiple nods within the same category.

His “Way 2 Sexy” collaboration with Future and Young Thug as well as his feature on Future’s “Wait for You” (also featuring Tems) are nominated for best hip hop video, best collaboration and song of the year. His cameos on “Wait for You” as well as Jack Harlow‘s “Churchill Downs” have secured Drake two nods in the Sweet 16: best featured verse category, while his and 21 Savage‘s “Jimmy Cooks” earns Drake a total of three nominations in the best collaboration category

