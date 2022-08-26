Fans Have a Lot to Say About Drake’s New Hairdo (Including Justin Bieber)

Drake officially debuted a new hairstyle on Thursday (Aug. 25), a slicked back wavy ‘do that he shared on Instagram while urging his followers to give his new look “a name.”

The post, which features photos of Drake at a casino and currently has more than 2 million likes, has hundreds of comments filled with Drizzy’s celebrity friends giving playful nicknames to the “God’s Plan” rapper’s new aesthetic. “Clarance Donovan aka steezeman deluxe,” fellow Canadian Justin Bieber chimed in.

Songwriter Vory offered “Champagne Escobar” in the comments, while Quavo opted for “RAZOR AUBREY RAMONE aka SCOTT HALL”

Celebrities weren’t the only ones having some fun over Drake’s hairstyle. Fans on Twitter shared all types of reactions to the new ‘do, comparing the rapper to lunch ladies, old school R&B crooners like Lionel Richie and Barry White and more.

We’ve compiled some of Twitter’s best reactions. See them below.

drake in his lunch lady era pic.twitter.com/fgaXiimAwx — Andy Dandy Shitpost (@ANDYdrewME) August 26, 2022

Drake looking like Mr. Goldenfold pic.twitter.com/LWToJ6esvI — vanesa lara (@laravanesa21) August 26, 2022

The fact he’s deadass serious truly makes me respect it LMFAOOOO — DEMON (@bigbankdemon) August 26, 2022

he just be doing anything im crying — constavacious glamazzonnne (@burdenb3rry) August 26, 2022

Drake next album cover about to be like this with that new hair pic.twitter.com/Xs6gww58V4 — JLan on the Beat – Rooftop Views streaming now! (@JLanOnTheTweet) August 26, 2022

Why I thought that was Barry White? pic.twitter.com/3KtIyqsePn — Phatazzbottomboi (@Phatazzbottomb1) August 26, 2022

Drake is one of the most unintentionally funny people on the planet — Marxist Lynchist🇳🇬 (@dklmarxist) August 26, 2022

Looks luxurious hate to say it. He’s exploring aesthetics. pic.twitter.com/AQorLrl8Tz — 💗Good Good Judy💗 (@GoodGoodJudy_) August 26, 2022