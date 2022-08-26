×
Fans Have a Lot to Say About Drake’s New Hairdo (Including Justin Bieber)

"Looks luxurious hate to say it. He's exploring aesthetics."

Drake
Drake Astral

Drake officially debuted a new hairstyle on Thursday (Aug. 25), a slicked back wavy ‘do that he shared on Instagram while urging his followers to give his new look “a name.”

The post, which features photos of Drake at a casino and currently has more than 2 million likes, has hundreds of comments filled with Drizzy’s celebrity friends giving playful nicknames to the “God’s Plan” rapper’s new aesthetic. “Clarance Donovan aka steezeman deluxe,” fellow Canadian Justin Bieber chimed in.

Songwriter Vory offered “Champagne Escobar” in the comments, while Quavo opted for “RAZOR AUBREY RAMONE aka SCOTT HALL”

Celebrities weren’t the only ones having some fun over Drake’s hairstyle. Fans on Twitter shared all types of reactions to the new ‘do, comparing the rapper to lunch ladies, old school R&B crooners like Lionel Richie and Barry White and more.

We’ve compiled some of Twitter’s best reactions. See them below.

