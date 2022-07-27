Drake Unveils Third NOCTA Capsule Collection With Nike: ‘Sometimes You. Sometimes Me. Always Us.’

Drake is here to help you be fashion forward while playing power forward. The round ball-loving MC unveiled his latest NOCTA capsule collection in collaboration with Nike on Tuesday (July 26), which will offer up his unique slate of sportswear available here and here beginning today (July 27) beginning at 10 a.m. ET.

The basketball collection slogan — “Sometimes you. Sometimes me. Always us” — appears prominently on the gear, which includes sweat-wicking, UV-protection black arm sleeves, vibrantly colorful one-legged compression tights inspired by heat-mapping, a similarly bold reversible Dri-FIT headband emblazoned with the Nike swoosh and the NOCTA motto (which, at press time appeared to already be sold out in the black and multi-color versions) and as well as finger sleeves, a long-sleeve black base layer top, fleece sweat pants, socks, an all-black basketball and several more items.

The price range on the items runs from $12 up to $120 for a fleece hoodie, though you’ll have to match them with your own kicks since there are no shoes in the latest Nike-NOCTA collab. The Raptors-loving rapper often seen hooping in home videos roped in some Nike Elite Youth Basketball players to serve as models for the video promo under the banner: “NOCTA Expands the Culture of Basketball for a New Generation.”

In the 30-second clip, the talented youth shoot, dunk and swat away the rock while modeling the NOCTA wear, with the brand’s distinctive name prominently displayed in all-caps down the spine of their jerseys.

Check out some of the pieces and the video below.