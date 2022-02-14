Drake Made More Than $1 Million Betting on the Super Bowl

Drake is seen during Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium on Feb. 13, 2022 in Inglewood, Calif.

Looks like the L.A. Rams weren’t the only ones who won big at the Super Bowl on Sunday: Drake took home a massive payday after betting on the team during the game too.

The rapper posted his bets on Instagram, totaling an eye-popping $1.26 million between three wagers for the Rams to win over the Cincinnati Bengals ($472,364 with a payout of $713,244), Odell Beckham Jr. to score at least one touchdown ($393,636 with a payout of $846,288), and for the famed wide receiver to tally more than 62.5 yards during the his playing time (another $393,636 with a payout of $712,457).

That adds up to a grand total of $1.4 million in winnings.

Following the final score, Drake also posted a thoughtful tribute to close pal Beckham, who co-starred with him in the music video for his 2020 one-off single “Laugh Now Cry Later.”

“I wish I got my flowers when everything wasn’t rosey/ How I’m supposed to smell em when everyone’s being nosy/ Pictures of me victorious they making with Adobe make me thankful that a trophy was never what made me cozy/ For now I just want to feel something/ After that I wanna heal something/ And after that I wanna build something/ But today I just fulfilled something,” he captioned the slideshow of photos of the pair throughout the years before tagging the athlete’s handle.

For his part, Beckham — who indeed scored the first touchdown of the game, but only notched 52 receiving yards before being sidelined with a knee injury ahead of halftime — was touched by the shout-out, commenting, “FOREVER BROTHER!! Lol I was gon get u ur money brother. Cherish this forever.”

The spotlight was also on Drake during Super Bowl weekend when he headlined L.A.’s “Homecoming Weekend” concert, running through tracks like “No Friends in the Industry,” “Girls Want Girls,” “God’s Plan” and more.

Get a look at Drake’s post-Super Bowl tribute to Beckham below.