Drake Gets Lifted From the Stage to the Jet to the Yacht in Luxe ‘Sticky’ Video

Drake is an international man of mystery in the luxurious video for the Honestly, Nevermind song “Sticky.” From the stage to the private jet, onto the yacht, then to the club and his mansion, Drizzy is living his best life in the clip directed by Theo Skudra that includes a nod to late fashion icon Virgil Abloh in a scene where the rapper chills in one of the late Louis Vuitton boss’ futuristic off-road Maybach SUVs.

The visual also gives a shout-out to jailed MCs Young Thug and Gunna via a message that pops up midway through in honor of the rappers current behind bars due to a RICO case they caught in May that alleges an ongoing criminal conspiracy. Before all that, though, yes indeed it’s fun time. The action gets started on the stage of a sold-out show featuring Drake’s “Wants and Needs’ ally Lil Baby before the team is whisked to a waiting private jet on the tarmac as the 6 God laments that his “mama wish I woulda went corporate.”

After popping out of the sunroof of a luxury SUV for a verse, the whole gang has to beat a hasty retreat when fans swarm their spot, leading to a smash cut of Drake at the helm of a beautiful yacht as the green slime-dripping message “Free YSL” engulfs the screen. Following another ‘fit change, the crew moves the party to a strip club where the bills flow like water.

The boss gets some alone time too while wrapped in a yellow raincoat in the drizzle as he overlooks the city at dawn before taking a dip in his palatial indoor pool and sitting down for an epic meal with friends. He gets in some fishing time on his way to a tricked-out yacht, hits the Jet Ski and then the club again before calling it a night.

While he’s living his best life in “Sticky,” Drake had a setback recently when he tested positive for COVID-19 and was forced to postpone the anticipated Young Money reunion with Lil Wayne and Nicki Minaj on the final night of last weekend’s October World Weekend.

Check out the “Sticky” video below.