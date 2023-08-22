Drake’s Son Adonis Drew the Cover of His ‘For All the Dogs’ Album and It’s Exactly as Cute as You Think

Drake has long kept his inner circle pretty tight and when it came to the cover art for his upcoming For All the Dogs album he didn’t have to look very far at all. In a truly “awww” moment, the rapper revealed on Monday night (Aug. 21) that his five-year-old son, Adonis, drew the album’s cover image.

The result is a truly adorable, rough sketch of a red-eyed pooch with tall ears and a white body that had one commenter saying, “ADONIS COMING THRU WITH THE PICASSO.” The news about the cover art appeared to be confirmed in a post from OVO Sound, which featured the same image.

At press time there is no official release date for his follow-up to last year’s surprise-release Honestly, Nevermind, which featured the singles “Sticky” and Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 single “Jimmy Cooks” with 21 Savage.

It’s been a busy few weeks for Drake on stage lately on his It’s All a Blur tour, with the rapper dodging things tossed at him on stage as part of the disturbing trend of fans hurling random objects — including bras and vapes to cell phones — at musicians. Over the weekend, Drizzy showed off his quick reflexes at a show in San Francisco when he avoided getting beaned by a copy of his new poetry book, Titles Ruin Everything: A Stream of Consciousness when he caught the paperback with one hand.

“You lucky I’m quick. Would’ve had to beat your a– if that hit me in the face,” Drake sternly warned the fan.

Last week, the rapper teased a new collaboration with Bad Bunny during a show in L.A. when he brought Bunny up to announce the pair’s first joint song since 2018’s “Mía”; at press time the title of the song had not yet been announced.

Check out the For All the Dogs cover art below.