Drake Shouts Out LeBron James During L.A. Show: ‘It’s An Honor to be Inside His Building’

Normally, when Drake pulls up to a venue the room belongs solely to him for the night. But on Monday (Aug. 21) when the Six God’s It’s All a Blur tour touched down at Los Angeles’ Crypto.com Arena, he was more than happy to share the spotlight with the venue’s resident big dog: LeBron James.

According to ET, the Lakers superstar and his son, Bronny James, 18, walked into the venue behind Drake, who escorted them through the crowd to their VIP seats and hugged both men before starting the show. And then, during the concert, Drake paid homage to the NBA legend who has had his back from day one.

“In 2009, when nobody believed in anything I had going on, that same guy showed up to a release party for a mixtape that was called So Far Gone,” Drake said of the four-time NBA champ. “He came all the way to Toronto, Canada, to support me when I was trying to figure out how I could live my dreams. And so tonight, however many years later, it’s an honor to be inside his building while we’re both still on this earth. I gotta do this building justice tonight. So I came to L.A. and I’m about to give you everything I got, I promise you that.”

ET also reported that LeBron later shared some footage from the show’s after-party on his Instagram Story, which appeared to show that the celebration went late into the night, or morning, based on the 5:17 a.m. timestamp and the message, “No excuses. Just work. Say less.”

Drake even rocked the Lakers’ colors for the show in a nod to the home team, strolling out of the locker room in yellow sneakers and shirt and a purple jacket/pants combo. The show also marked Bronny James’ first major public appearance since the University of Southern California Trojans freshman guard suffered cardiac arrest during a practice last month.

Also on Monday night, Drake revealed the too-cute cover art for his upcoming For All the Dogs album, which he said was created by his five-year-old son, Adonis.