Drake Shows Off His Chiseled Pandemic Pecs in Beach Pics: ‘The Reward For Hard Work Is More Work’

Pump, flex, repeat.

Drake
Drake ft. Future and Young Thug "Way 2 Sexy" Courtesy Photo

Drake has clearly been hitting the gym during the pandemic. The rapper showed off his chiseled torso in a series of beach pics on Tuesday (Jan. 4) featuring the caption, “The reward for hard work is more work… kno dat.”

In the first snap, Drizzy is leaping into a wave in a placid blue ocean while wearing yellow trunks, then chilling in the waves at sunset, walking shirtless with a friend and casually hanging with his arms holding a pull-up bar in a gym in a pose that accentuates his six pack abs. There are also snaps of Drake and a couple pals walking in the sand and a final shot in which the rapper stares into the camera with a sly look.

Drake was No. 1 on Billboard‘s year-end Top Artists chart for a second time, with 2021 marking the fifth straight year that a male artist has led that tally. The 6 God also landed in the top 10 on Billboard‘s Greatest Pop Stars of 2021, coming in at No. 7 thanks to the release of the eagerly anticipated Certified Lover Boy album.

And though he couldn’t properly tour to support CLB, Drizzy hit the stage with Ye (formerly known as Kanye West) on Dec. 9 for their first joint performance since 2016 for the Free Larry Hoover Benefit concert at the historic Los Angeles Coliseum. After Ye lit up the stage with a run through some of his biggest hits, Drake served up a string of songs released during the pandemic as well as CLB tracks including “Wants and Needs,” “Life Is Good,” “What’s Next,” “No Friends in the Industry” and “Way Too Sexy,” among others.

