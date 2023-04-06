New Drake Song ‘Search & Rescue’ Arriving Tonight

The arrival of a new Drake song is imminent. On Thursday (April 6), the rapper announced the song “Search & Rescue” in an Instagram post.

“SEARCH & RESCUE OUT AT MIDNIGHT ON ALL PLATFORMS,” the rapper wrote, captioning a photo of him and a girl wearing glossy black motorcycle helmets.

In the photo, Drizzy tagged two producers: BNYX, who has worked with Coi Leray and Yeat on recent tracks, and Sadpony, who produced Drake’s “Jumbotron Sh– Poppin” collaboration with 21 Savage, which appeared on 2022’s Her Loss.

While fans will have to wait just a few more hours to hear the track in full, Drake teased a portion of the song — which was then thought to be titled “Rescue Me” — during The Fry Yiy Show on his SiriusXM Radio station Sound 42 late last week. The track features audio of Kim Kardashian talking about her relationship with ex-husband Kanye West in the E! series finale of Keeping Up With the Kardashians in 2021. “I didn’t come this far, just to come this far and not be happy, remember that,” she says in the sample.

The sample prompted fans to speculate if Drake was taking a shot at West, who now goes by Ye, but the rapper’s father, Dennis Graham, shot down the rumors in the comments section of TMZ‘s Instagram account. “Drake is not trolling anyone, it’s just a song, Why try and create a Kanye and Drake beef again???????????????” he wrote.

Watch Drake’s teaser for “Search & Rescue” in the post below.