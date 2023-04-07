×
Drake Unleashes ‘Search & Rescue’: Listen

The track features audio of Kim Kardashian talking about her relationship with ex-husband Kanye West.

Drake
Drake performs during Wicked (Spelhouse Homecoming Concert) Featuring 21 Savage at Forbes Arena at Morehouse College on Oct. 19, 2022, in Atlanta. Prince Williams/Wireimage

Drake surprised fans on Thursday (April 6) by revealing that his newest track, “Search & Rescue,” will be arriving just a day later. On Friday (April 7), he delivered the spicy track.

Drake teased a portion of the song — which was then thought to be titled “Rescue Me” — during The Fry Yiy Show on his SiriusXM Radio station Sound 42 late last week. The track features audio of Kim Kardashian talking about her relationship with ex-husband Kanye West in the E! series finale of Keeping Up With the Kardashians in 2021. “I didn’t come this far, just to come this far and not be happy, remember that,” she says in the sample.

Drizzy teamed up with two producers for “Search & Rescue”: BNYX, who has worked with Coi Leray and Yeat on recent tracks, and Sadpony, who produced Drake’s “Jumbotron Sh– Poppin” collaboration with 21 Savage, which appeared on 2022’s Her Loss.

Listen to “Search & Rescue” below.

