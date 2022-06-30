Drake Laughs Off TikToker Who Hilariously Parodied His Lyrics: ‘I Really Be Saying Some Sh–‘

Drake attends the LA Premiere of HBO's "Euphoria" at The Cinerama Dome on June 4, 2019 in Los Angeles.

Drake may be No. 1 across a handful of Billboard charts (dated July 2), but the star still has time to respond to internet jokesters.

On Wednesday, following the release of his 11th No. 1 Billboard 200 album Honestly, Nevermind, Drake reposted and responded to a TikToker’s parody video that roasts his lyrical cadence.

TikTok user lonneytoons_ captioned the viral clip of himself mocking Drake’s lyrics, which he seemingly suggests aren’t very deep, writing, “Am I lying tho?” In the TikTok clip that Drake reposted on Instagram, the app user melodically raps, “I know you know that you wanna know/ That she thinks you know/ That you’re on the phone/ That she thinks you know/ That she wants you to know/ That I want you to know.”

Drake replied on his Instagram story Wednesday writing, “F— ya’ll,” followed by a string of laugh-crying emojis. “I really be saying some sh–.”

TikTok parodies aside, the rapper now ties The Beatles for the most top five hits on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, with 29 entries each — a record the Fab Four held for 55 years. Additionally, Drake now holds the record for the most top 10, top 20, top 40 and overall Hot 100 entries. In total, Drake has appeared on the Hot 100 chart 276 times.

Honestly, Nevermind sold 204,000 equivalent album units in its first week, according to Luminate, landing at No. 1 on the Billboard 200, while the album’s “Jimmy Cooks,” featuring 21 Savage, is No. 1 on this week’s Hot 100.

The new album — which is house-inspired and tops the Top Dance/Electronic Albums chart this week too — came as a surprise. Hours ahead of its release, Drake wrote on Instagram, “7th studio album “HONESTLY, NEVERMIND” out at midnight.”