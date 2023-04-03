Drake Samples Audio of Kim Kardashian Talking About Divorcing Ye in New Track ‘Rescue Me’

Even though he just co-headlined Dreamville Festival with J. Cole over the weekend, Drake‘s made a lot of headlines over a song he didn’t perform but might be releasing soon.

On Friday, the superstar rapper previewed a new track titled “Rescue Me” during an episode of Sound 42’s The Fry Yiy Show on SiriusXM Radio. The song samples Kim Kardashian discussing her divorce with Ye (formerly known as Kanye West) during the series finale of E!’s Keeping Up With the Kardashians. “I didn’t come this far, just to come this far and not be happy. Remember that,” she tells her mother Kris Jenner in the audio.

Last week, producer BNYX shared a clip from Drake’s Instagram Story of “Rescue Me” playing from a DJ controller. “I remember when I used to add the Drake acapellas to my beats to see if they was hard. Now look,” he wrote.

I remember when I used to add the Drake acapellas to my beats to see if they was hard. Now look pic.twitter.com/wEBTfBpKkw — BNYX® (@BNYX) March 26, 2023

Taunting Ye is a classic move in Drizzy’s playbook, considering both rappers’ historic beef. In August 2021, Drake reignited their feud by dissing Ye in his verse off Trippie Redd‘s “Betrayal.” The Donda rapper then leaked the OVO boss’ home address on social media, and the Certified Lover Boy MC retaliated by taking shots at him on his song “7am on Bridle Path” and later leaking the then-unreleased “Life of the Party” collaboration between Ye and André 3000 on SiriusXM, before the track eventually found itself on the track list for the deluxe version of Donda. The two seemed to have squashed their beef by the end of year, when they came together to perform at the “Free Larry Hoover” benefit concert at Los Angeles’ Coliseum, which was organized by J. Prince.

During the concert, Ye pleaded with his ex-wife Kardashian to “run right back to me” while performing his “Runaway” magnum opus from his 2010 album My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy. Their divorce was finalized on Nov. 29, 2022, and less than two months later, he reportedly remarried to Yeezy’s head of architecture, Bianca Censori.