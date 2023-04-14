Drake Calls AI-Generated Cover of Him Rapping Ice Spice’s ‘Munch’ ‘The Final Straw’

Drake is in his feelings.

On Friday (April 14), the chart-topping artist took to Instagram to voice his opinion about AI-generated versions of his voice, particularly a video that features him rapping Bronx artist Ice Spice’s “Munch.”

“This is the last straw,” he wrote on his story, along with a post about the AI clip. The pairing of Drake with Ice Spice is particularly interesting, given the rappers’ history. While Drake was an early advocate of Ice Spice, born Isis Gaston, he unfollowed her on Instagram, something Gaston had no explanation for in interviews. However, shortly after, he re-followed her.

Drake’s complaint comes after Universal Music Group asked streaming services including Spotify and Apple Music to prevent artificial intelligence companies from accessing their copyrighted songs. AI companies would use the music to “train” their machines, something that is becoming a cause for concern within the music industry.

In an email sent to Spotify, Apple Music and other streaming platforms, UMG said that it had become aware that certain AI services had been trained on copyrighted music “without obtaining the required consents” from those who own the songs.

“We will not hesitate to take steps to protect our rights and those of our artists,” UMG warned in the email, first obtained by the Financial Times. Billboard confirmed the details with sources on both sides. Although there isn’t clarity on what those steps would be or what streaming platforms can do to stop it, labels and artists alike seem aligned about a needed change.

UMG later issued a statement regarding the email sent to DSPs. “We have a moral and commercial responsibility to our artists to work to prevent the unauthorized use of their music and to stop platforms from ingesting content that violates the rights of artists and other creators. We expect our platform partners will want to prevent their services from being used in ways that harm artists,” it read.

Other AI covers making the rounds include Rihanna singing Beyoncé’s “Cuff It,” which sounded relatively believable, aside from a glitch during a melodic run.

While the implications of artificial intelligence poking its head into music can be scary for artists and labels alike, it’s hard not to smirk at Drizzy rapping, “A– too fat, can’t fit in no jeans.”