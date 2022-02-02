×
Skip to main content
Got a tip? Got a tip?
Account

Drake Was Filmed Scrolling on His Phone at a Raptors Game & Inspires Hilarious New Meme

Drake seemingly got in his feelings at a recent Toronto Raptors game, and his furrowed brow look has sparked a series of hilarious memes.

Drake
Drake Courtesy of Republic Records

Drake seemingly got in his feelings at a recent Toronto Raptors game, and his furrowed brow look has sparked a brand new meme for the Internet to enjoy.

While attending Tuesday night’s (Feb. 1) Raptors and Miami Heat game, the “Laugh Now Cry Later” rapper was filmed intently scrolling through his phone. Fans on Twitter immediately began to jokingly speculate what Drizzy was looking at, and poked fun at everything from his former flame Rihanna‘s pregnancy news to his long haired, bearded new look.

Related

Gunna

Gunna Opens Free Grocery Store in Former Atlanta Middle School

Explore

Explore

Drake

See latest videos, charts and news

See latest videos, charts and news

Other Twitter users used the footage to relate to situations in their own lives, such as getting an unwanted text or being socially awkward in a group of people.

Next week, Drake is  set to make a special appearance in Los Angeles as part of the festivities surrounding Super Bowl weekend. He’ll be a special guest at h.wood Group’s invite-only Homecoming Weekend experience, taking place at the Pacific Design Center in West Hollywood.

The event comes just two months after he squashed his beef with Kanye West, reuniting onstage for the first time in five years for the Free Larry Hoover Benefit concert at the historic Los Angeles Coliseum.

In honor of the new Drake meme, we’ve gone on Twitter and compiled our favorite tweets. See them below.

Icon Link PMC Logo

Billboard is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Billboard Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad