Drake Was Filmed Scrolling on His Phone at a Raptors Game & Inspires Hilarious New Meme

Drake seemingly got in his feelings at a recent Toronto Raptors game, and his furrowed brow look has sparked a brand new meme for the Internet to enjoy.

While attending Tuesday night’s (Feb. 1) Raptors and Miami Heat game, the “Laugh Now Cry Later” rapper was filmed intently scrolling through his phone. Fans on Twitter immediately began to jokingly speculate what Drizzy was looking at, and poked fun at everything from his former flame Rihanna‘s pregnancy news to his long haired, bearded new look.

Other Twitter users used the footage to relate to situations in their own lives, such as getting an unwanted text or being socially awkward in a group of people.

Next week, Drake is set to make a special appearance in Los Angeles as part of the festivities surrounding Super Bowl weekend. He’ll be a special guest at h.wood Group’s invite-only Homecoming Weekend experience, taking place at the Pacific Design Center in West Hollywood.

The event comes just two months after he squashed his beef with Kanye West, reuniting onstage for the first time in five years for the Free Larry Hoover Benefit concert at the historic Los Angeles Coliseum.

In honor of the new Drake meme, we’ve gone on Twitter and compiled our favorite tweets. See them below.

Live footage of Drake unfollowing Rihanna on Instagram https://t.co/SNsAQLUAuz — Dylan Farella (@dfarella) February 2, 2022

He just got the baby registry email. https://t.co/IeuQA2eVgQ — Shannon Miller (@ShannonL_Miller) February 2, 2022

When shawty says “Have a nice life.” and your message won’t deliver anymore… https://t.co/zC58Gw0buH — kat (@ariela_ancheta) February 2, 2022

Me hanging out with my friend and their friend https://t.co/fz2IARPGJP — a whore has no name (@htxradical) February 2, 2022

next album gonna be insane https://t.co/uxexcVnmaY — logan roy apologist (@4ecant) February 2, 2022

when she hit you with the "this you?" message filled with screenshots pic.twitter.com/8M4y0fKUWl — 🏄🏽‍♂️ joseph (@juicemjk) February 2, 2022

Me when I found out I was right all along 😩😩 https://t.co/a6ZaURTp7B — JTAPZ14 (@jay_tapz) February 2, 2022