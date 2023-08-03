Drake Praises Former Nemesis Meek Mill at Philadelphia Concert

It’s official: Drake’s years-long quarrel with Meek Mill is history.

The two rap stars had beef going back eight years, starting with a simple tweet: “Stop comparing Drake to me too… He don’t write his own raps!”

And on it sizzled, with Mill dishing more punishment by pointing out that Drake is “way out of it” compared with Kendrick Lamar and J. Cole.

Other hip-hop and R&B artists piled on, including Rick Ross, Lupe Fiasco, Chris Brown and OG Maco. Lines were drawn, sides were taken. Diss tracks were released.

All of that is in the past.

While playing Wells Fargo Center in Mill’s hometown, Philadelphia, earlier in the week, Drizzy took a moment to discuss the pair’s friendly bond.

“You see who I walked out here with right?” the Toronto artist told the crowd. “I’d always keep it 100 with you. The last time I was in this building, that man right here, he’s been representing this city since he started with this s—.”

He added, “That man, me and him weren’t getting along at the time, and he is a real n—– , so he definitely got us up out of Philly real quick. We did not get to stick around and chill.”

It’s the truth, he insisted. “It means the most to me that I could come back to this city and show the growth as two men that we can come here tonight and we can represent for mother—— Philadelphia together,” he remarked, throwing verbal bouquets to his one-time nemesis and the Philly audience.

The pair did bury the hatchet some years ago, proof of which came when Mill and Drake collaborated on the track “Going Bad” from 2019, from the Philly native’s Championships album.

Now, in 2023, it would appear those old enemies have become besties.

Drake’s It’s All A Blur tour continues Thursday, Aug. 4 at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, WI. Watch a clip from Drizzy’s performance in Philadelphia below.