Drake Shows Off Pink Manicure Before Tour Kickoff

Drake is getting tour ready which, of course, means getting his nails in top shape.

The rapper got in on the recent Barbiecore trend while showing off his new pink manicure on Monday (July 3), which he paired with a blinged out, rainbow-colored watch on his Instagram Stories.

Drizzy was scheduled to kick off his highly anticipated It’s All a Blur Tour with 21 Savage on June 16 in New Orleans, but the rappers postponed their first 10 tour dates to the fall. Now, the North American stretch is set to kick off Wednesday (July 5) at Chicago’s United Center.

The tour is the “Jimmy Cooks” artist’s first since his 2018 trek, Aubrey & the Three Amigos. According to the press release, as the title suggests, the It’s All a Blur Tour is “a celebration of the last decade.”

Since Drake’s last tour, he’s released several new albums, including Her Loss with tourmate 21 Savage, which dropped in November. The set debuted and peaked at No. 1 on the Billboard 200, earning him his 12th topper on the all-genre tally. Honestly, Nevermind arrived just months earlier in June 2022 (No. 1 peak), and Certified Lover Boy in September 2021 (No. 1 for five weeks).

See his new pink manicure below.