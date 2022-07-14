Drake Announces October World Weekend Festival Featuring Nicki Minaj, Lil Wayne, Lil Baby

Drake is getting the band back together for a festival in his hometown later this month. On Wednesday (July 13) the OVO boss announced that October World Weekend will take over his hometown of Toronto from July 28-August 1 with a killer lineup featuring a Young Money reunion featuring Lil Wayne and Nicki Minaj, as well as appearances from Lil Baby and Chris Brown.

Tucked into the announcement was the news that Drizzy plans to take his long-running OVO Fest on the road in 2023 to mark its 10th anniversary. “I am currently working on bringing OVO FEST around the world in 2023 for the 10th Anniversary but of course we wanted to turn the city up for the summer!!!” Drake wrote on Instagram, promising more announcements soon.

Tickets for October World Weekend — which will kick off with a July 28 gig at the venue History with the All-Canadian Northstars — will go on sale on Friday here. Brown and Baby are slated to play the Budweiser Stage on July 29, with the Young Money reunion closing things out on August 1 on the Budweiser Stage.

At press time it was unclear if Drake was slated to perform at the event, though the rapper has plenty of new material if he does take the stage after releasing his surprise house-inspired Honestly, Nevermind album last month. The collection became his 11th to hit No. 1 on the Billboard 200 album charts, which made Drake the fifth artist in history to release more than 10 No. 1 albums. He’s also been warming up his performing chops a bit, joining the Backstreet Boys in Toronto on July 2 to perform their iconic “I Want It That Way.”

Check out the October World Weekend lineup and announcement below.