Drake Unveils Night One Performers for October World Weekend

The rapper described the line-up as "a celebration of the music that paved the way for all of us."

After unveiling October World Weekend last week (July 13), Drake has revealed some more details about the first night of the event’s three-day run. In a Monday (July 25) Instagram post, the rapper announced a slew of artists set to comprise the “All Canadian North Stars” that will grace the History stage in Toronto, Canada on July 28.

Featuring Choclair, Keshia Chanté, Frank-N-Dank, k-os, Glenn Lewis, Maestro French Wes, In Essence, Rascalz, Jully Black, Saukrates, Kardinal Offishall, Shawn Desman, and some “special guests,” the line-up is packed with “a celebration of the music that paved the way for all of us,” according to the “Jimmy Cooks” rapper.

October World Weekend will take place between July 28 and August 1. As previously announced, Chris Brown and Lil Baby are set to take the Budweiser Stage on Friday, July 29, while Drake, Nicki Minaj, and Lil Wayne host a Young Money reunion on the same stage on August 1. “I am currently working on bringing OVO FEST around the world in 2023 for the 10th Anniversary but of course we wanted to turn the city up for the summer,” Drake said.

Drake is currently enjoying a characteristically successful year — the “Sticky” rapper earned five nods at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards. His nominations included artist of the year, video of the year (“Way 2 Sexy”) and best hip-hop (“Wait For U”). Earlier this year, Drake earned his eleventh No. 1 album on the Billboard 200 with the arrival of Honestly, Nevermind. The Billboard Artist of the Decade (2010s) winner also became the artist with the most top 5 hits (29) on the Billboard Hot 100 thanks to the 21 Savage-assisted “Jimmy Cooks” (No. 1).

Check out the full lineup for Night One of October World Weekend below.

