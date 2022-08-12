Drake’s New Face Tat Is the Ultimate Tribute to His Mom

Drake‘s not trying to say he’s a mama’s boy, but he does now have his mom’s initials tattooed on his face. The Honestly, Nevermind rapper revealed on Thursday that he paid tribute to his beloved moms recently by getting a delicate “SG” inked right below his left eye, an homage to Sandy Graham, aka “Sandra Gale,” as he captioned the post.

The artist behind the work, _n.a.l, posted a brief video of his handiwork, with Drake sitting stock still as the tattoo gun floated perilously close to his eye. Drizzy filled out the carousel showing off his latest bodywork with a series of seemingly unrelated snaps, including a moody black and white profile snap, classic movie posters, delicious-looking cocktails, a fleet of luxury sedans, an old-school BlackBerry and a shot of him in full bandana shirt and matching face mask.

This week has been a real Graham family body art journey for fans after Drake revealed on Monday (Aug. 8) that even after 5 years he can’t get over his dad’s tattoo tribute to him. Sharing the rather questionable likeness of his face inked permanently on his father’s right arm Drizzy wrote, “@therealdennisg I was just sitting here thinking why you do me like this we family” followed by a series of laughing emojis.

Dennis Graham first got the tattoo back in 2017 from Louisiana tattoo artist Money Mike, who appeared in Season 13 of Paramount Network’s Ink Master a few years later.

In non-tat news, Drake recently dropped the luxe music video for “Sticky,” the latest single off his dance-fueled Honestly, Nevermind album, just days before teaming up with DJ Khaled and Lil Baby for “Staying Alive,” the lead track off the producer’s upcoming LP God Did. The collab’s accompanying music video showcased the trio playing doctors at the “Khaled Khaled Hospital For Those That Didn’t Believe.”

Check out a pic of Drake’s new ink below.