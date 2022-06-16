Drake Announces New Album ‘Honestly, Nevermind’

Drake surprised the world Thursday (June 16) by giving a one-day heads up that his seventh studio album Honestly, Nevermind comes out first thing Friday.

The rapper posted what looks like the album artwork on his Instagram, which reveals the title of the project in technicolor chrome lettering. Honestly, Nevermind is the follow-up to the 6 God’s sixth LP Certified Lover Boy, which he dropped less than a year ago on Sept. 3. The album debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 as well as Billboard‘s Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums charts, and it contained the Billboard Hot 100-topping single “Way 2 Sexy,” featuring Young Thug and Future.

The news comes on the heels of another global superstar — Beyoncé — announcing “Act I” of her next album Renaissance, which will be released July 29. It marks her first proper solo album since her critically acclaimed LP Lemonade, which she surprise-dropped on Tidal in 2016 after leaving a series of hints on social media. And after another series of social media clues, B finally solved it on Wednesday night after Tidal announced the news.

But in the case of Champagne Papi, he left fans no breadcrumbs and will let them eat once midnight ET hits. One hour before Honestly, Nevermind officially drops, at 11 p.m. ET, Drake will host his “first radio show TABLE FOR ONE on SOUND 42 @siriusxm,” he wrote on Instagram.

See his album announcement below.