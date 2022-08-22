Shazam! Drake Named Most Shazamed Artist Ever

Drake put up a major milestone this week and it’s another one that looks like it might be hard to beat. To celebrate their 20th anniversary, Shazam released a list of major moments from the past two decades and among the notable stats is the one crowning Drizzy as the most-Shazamed artist of all-time with 350 million Shazams across his solo songs and tracks he’s been featured on.

Topping the list of the most-Shazamed Drake tracks was his 2016 Views single “One Dance,” which has been ‘Zamed more than 17 million times.

According to a release celebrating the service’s bday, Shazam has surpassed 70 billion song recognitions to date, with the Apple-owned company providing an interesting list of some other notable records. For instance, the first-ever Shazamaed song was glam godfather’s T. Rex’s “Jeepster” on April 19, 2002, while K-pop superstars BTS’s “Butter” was the fastest track to reach one million Shazams (9 days). Eminem’s “Cleanin’ Out My Closet” was the first to reach 1,000 Shazams in Sept. 2002, Kesha’s “Tik Tok” the first track to top one million Shazams in Feb. 2010 and Lil Wayne became the first act to one million Shazams in Feb. 2009 and then the first to 10 million in June 2011.

Ed Sheeran’s “Shape of You” was the fastest to 10 million Shazams (87 days) and Tones and I’s breakthrough “Dance Monkey” was fastest to 20 million (219) days; “Dance Monkey” is also the most Shazamed song ever with more than 41 million.

Shazam launched as a text message service in the UK in August 2002, allowing users to identify songs by entering a four-digit code on their phone and holding it up as the song played, which sent an SMS message revealing the song title and artist name. In July 2008 Shazam launched on Apple’s then-new App store, then adding an Android version in Oct. of that year. The company officially joined Apple in Sept. 2018 and surpassed one billion Shazams per month in June 2021.