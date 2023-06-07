RapCaviar Crowns Drake As the Most Streamed Rapper on Spotify

As hip-hop lists continue to roll out for the anniversary of HipHop50, Spotify joined the party when its popular rap playlist, RapCaviar, unwrapped the 50 most streamed rappers on the streaming platform on Monday (June 5).

The top five begins with fallen SoundCloud superstars XXXTentacion and Juice WRLD at No. 5 and No. 4, respectively. The top three are Kanye West, Eminem and Drake, with the 6 God emerging as the supreme stream leader among rappers on Spotify. Drizzy leads the way with a staggering 70.3 million monthly listeners on the platform, led by his two billion-plus streamed hits “God’s Plan” and “One Dance.”

Last February, Drake reportedly became the first artist to cross 75 billion collective streams on Spotify. As news of this feat spread, he advocated for artists to be treated like sports stars, and should receive bonuses after surpassing streaming milestones. “We should get bonuses like athletes to motivate the future artists to be consistent and competitive,” he wrote in an Instagram Story earlier this year. “So feel free to send me a LeBron sized cheque[,] I have enough dinner plates.”

After notching his 12th Billboard 200 No. 1 album last year with Her Loss — his collaborative album with 21 Savage — Drake is preparing for his forthcoming summer tour. His It’s All a Blur Tour will kick off this month, beginning in Memphis, Tenn., on June 29. 21 Savage will join him on the multi-city trek, which goes on until October.

Check out Spotify’s most streamed rappers list below.