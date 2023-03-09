Black Coffee Claims Drake & Lil Baby Are Working On a Joint Album

Black Coffee has given Drake fans another reason to possibly gasp, as he claimed in a new interview that the 6 God is reportedly working on a new album with oft-collaborator Lil Baby. In the chat with Podcast and Chill With MacG, Coffee recalled his conversation with Quality Control’s co-founder Coach K, during which he learned the two rap titans were busy logging in time together in the studio.

“He had said to me Lil Baby and Drake are making an album,” Black Coffee noted at the three-hour mark of the interview before adding, “It’s possible that Drake is retiring.”

Billboard has reached out to Drake and Baby’s reps.

Drake and Lil Baby aren’t strangers to each other’s material, teaming up on a bevy of records, including “Yes Indeed,” “Wants and Needs” and “Girls Want Girls.” The pair also partnered on DJ Khaled’s top five Hot 100 single “Staying Alive” last year.

If Drake releases another collaborative effort, it will mark his third after previously releasing 2015’s What a Time to Be Alive with Future and 2022’s Her Loss with 21 Savage. The same applies to Lil Baby, who tag teamed with Gunna on 2018’s Drip Harder mixtape and 2021’s Voice of the Heroes effort with Lil Durk.

Regarding retirement plans, Drake hinted at the notion during his chat with Lil Yachty last month for his new series, A Moody Conversation. “I’m kind of introducing the concept in my mind of a graceful exit,” Drake said at the time. “I’ll still be around to like, you know, work with people or do a show here or there, but I’m not going to like, force myself to compete. … So I guess that’s the one thing that I want for myself really badly.”

Check out Black Coffee’s interview below.