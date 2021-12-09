How to Stream Drake & Kanye West’s LA Concert Online Free

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Ye is back.

Kanye West is set to perform his first headlining show in five years at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on Thursday (Dec. 9) at the Free Larry Hoover benefit concert, which will feature a special guest appearance by Drake.

Luckily for those who won’t be able to fly out to the City of Angels for the big event, the benefit concert (including the Kanye and Drake performance) will be free to stream on Amazon Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories across the world.

The stream begins at 11 p.m. ET/8 p.m. PT on Prime Video here. Sign up for Amazon Prime here.

The longtime feud between Drake and West will be put to rest, or at least set aside, for the charitable event, which aims to raise awareness for Larry Hoover’s incarceration and grow support for prison reform. The co-founder of Gangster Disciples was found guilty of murder, extortion and money laundering in 1997 and is currently serving six life sentences.

West has been working to free Hoover for years.

The benefit concert will also be live streamed in IMAX theaters across the U.S. for a one-night-only IMAX Live event. Tickets are now available on IMAX’s official website.