J Hus & Drake Team Up on ‘Who Told You’ Single: Stream It Now

J Hus enlisted Drake for a new single “Who Told You,” which dropped on Thursday (June 8) via Black Butter Records.

Drake teased the single on his Instagram Story Wednesday by posting a screenshot of an audio recording titled “Who Told You S5V3” and tagging J Hus while writing, “trouble is here tmrw.” The vivacious P2J-produced single ushers in the summer season with its intoxicating Afroswing vibe and a verse from “One Dance”-era Drizzy that’ll lure anyone to the dancefloor.

On “Who Told You,” J Hus questions why bad men can’t have a good time by asking in the chorus, “Who told you bad man don’t dance?/ Who told you gangsters don’t dance?/ Even with a wap on my hip, I dance/ Bad man, take another sip and dance.” Meanwhile, Drake taps back into his Jamaican accent and finds himself mesmerized by a girl who’s playing hard to get.

On April 5, 2019, the two united at the 6 God’s O2 Arena tour stop during his U.K. Assassination Vacation Tour just hours after the British MC was granted early release from prison. Hus (real name Momodou Jallow) had been arrested in June 2018 and pleading guilty to illegal knife possession charges, which originally carried an eight-month sentence.

“Who Told You” follows J Hus’ “It’s Crazy” single that he dropped on May 25, and both are expected to be featured on his upcoming album, Don’t Say Militancy. It will mark his third studio album following 2020’s Big Conspiracy, which reached No. 1 on the Official U.K. Albums Chart.

Listen to “Who Told You” below.