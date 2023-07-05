Drake Reveals He Got High Before ‘Degrassi’ Audition

Before Drake was the wildly successful rapper he is now, Degrassi: The Next Generation fans knew him as Jimmy Brooks, a rising basketball star that became wheelchair-bound after a school shooting.

Leading up to the kickoff of his highly anticipated It’s All a Blur Tour with 21 Savage at Chicago’s United Center on Wednesday (July 5), Drake took to Instagram to share an insightful audio message, in which he also revealed that he got high before the TV show’s audition.

“Someone asked me the other night what my biggest fear is, and I’ve never really had a good answer for it, but my answer was that all this is for nothing. Kind of the idea that, like, one day, life ends and it just all goes black. And I guess that question, like, sent me, you know, obviously deep into a spiral of thought,” he says in the clip. “And it makes me think about my life and how surreal it feels at times. I go back to this day when I was like 13 or 14. I had an audition for a TV show that ultimately shaped my life, and before my audition, I went to this kid’s house. And I, out of, I guess, a desire to be accepted, I would succumb to peer pressure, and I got high with these kids right before my audition.”

He continued, “I kind of wonder, like, if something bad happened that day or, you know, maybe I’m still high, maybe I’m in some coma. And this is just, like, me playing out my ideal life. And yeah, that concept has stuck with me for a lot of years. I mean, it feels like reality, it feels tangible. But I definitely wonder sometimes.”

Since Drake’s last tour, he’s released a number of album, including Her Loss with 21 Savage, which dropped in November. The set debuted and peaked at No. 1 on the Billboard 200, earning him his 12th leader on the chart. Honestly, Nevermind arrived just months earlier in June 2022 and Certified Lover Boy in September 2021, both of which also skyrocketed to No. 1.

Listen to Drake’s full audio clip below.