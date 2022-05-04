Drake Did the Most Drake Thing Ever & DM’d a Troll’s Wife on Instagram

Drake attends the LA Premiere of HBO's "Euphoria" at The Cinerama Dome on June 4, 2019 in Los Angeles.

Drake has warned his fans a number of times in his lyrics about stealing girls away from their boyfriends and husbands — he even has a song with Lil Wayne titled, “Take Your Girl.”

The rapper jokingly walked the walk on Tuesday (May 3), when an Instagram troll poked fun at Drake’s son, Adonis, writing, “Ya son prolly play with ghost writers.” The snide remark was in reference to past controversies, in which Drake was accused of not writing his own verses and using ghostwriters.

Instead of getting heated, Drake decided to have some fun. He found the troll’s wife and followed her on Instagram. “I just followed your girl cause she’s prob miserable and needs some excitement in her life,” he replied to the original comment.

The wife, named Toni, went on to share her perspective on her Instagram Stories. “Oh hey @champagnepapi,” she captioned a screenshot of her followers, with Drake bring one of them. She followed up by writing, “My husband @ceddybo_ybagnm decides to be a troll and now @champagnepapi thinking I need excitement in my life [eyes emoji] [laughing emoji].”

Oh, but that’s not all. Drake also DMed Toni after seeing her Stories. “I’m here for u ma,” he wrote to her.

See the full interaction, captured on Twitter by Power 106.1 below. Drake is is set to appear as a feature on “Churchill Downs,” off Jack Harlow’s debut studio album Come Home the Kids Miss You, scheduled for release on Friday (May 6).