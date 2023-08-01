Drake Flashed His New Tupac Crown Ring During Strip Club Interview

When you drop a milli on Tupac Shakur’s gold, ruby and diamond crown ring you want to show it off. So after first flashing the piece he recently bought at auction in one of his Insta stories last week, Drake put the historic piece on display again recently in an interview with Sidetalk NYC at the Starlets strip club.

The rapper bragged to the show’s host that his son Adonis’ mother, Sophie Brussaux, had a spot on the club’s wall of fame. “I’m wearing Pac’s ring,” Drizzy flexed while pushing his $1.01 million pinkie toward the camera to show off the custom piece worn by Shakur in his final public appearance at the 1996 MTV Video Music Awards. “They got my baby mama on the wall over there.”

Asked to name the No. 1 thing he looks for in a “ting,” the single dad said “humor,” noting that if a woman watches his glassy-eyed interview and doesn’t think it’s funny she’s not for him. The video also featured footage of some of the club’s dancers tossing up piles of money and inviting viewers to come on down.

Drake had fun with host Trent Simonian’s all-black basic look, which included a self-promotional t-shirt, washed back denim and Converse sneaks, wondering if TS could “pull a batty” at the club with that outfit. For the record, Drake revealed that Denver has the greatest density of tingz as far as he’s concerned.

Drake and 21 Savage will bring the It’s All a Blur tour to the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia tonight (Aug. 1). The rapper canceled a previously postponed show at the FedExForum slated for Aug. 6 this week over what his team said were production issues; the Memphis show had previously been booked for June 29 as the tour’s kick-off date.