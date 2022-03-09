This Video Shows Drake Giving a Fan Birthday Cash & The Internet Is Jealous: See the Best Reactions

A viral video circulating online appears to show Drake gifting one lucky fan $10,000 in cash for his birthday, and it’s turned the Twitterverse green with envy.

“My boy was celebrating his birthday in Turks and Caicos and got $10K from Drake as a birthday present,” the original poster captioned the Snapchat clip, in which the rapper is seen hugging the overwhelmed fan with a big grin on his face after handing over a stack of cash. He also tells the 20-something to “be safe” as his friends scream in shock.

Explore Explore Drake See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

The “Knife Talk” rapper has indeed been spotted vacationing on the Caribbean archipelago with Jack Harlow in recent days, and the video has quickly made the rounds among his devoted fanbase.

“Drake up here just giving people 10K like [it’s] nothing. God, it’s me again,” one fan wrote with a moping emoji, while another tweeted, “Somebody can let Drake know my birthday 420 that will be great.”

Others issued amusing pleas directly to the superstar himself, with one in particular spelling out, “@Drake i turn 24 tomorrow and would also like to run into you on your vacation to Trinidad and Tobago. Walk with the 10k or doh walk at all #GodsPlan.”

This story echoes Drake’s 2018 video for “God’s Plan,” which depicts him giving money and gifts to numerous delighted fans. The video begins with the note: “The budget for this video was $996,631.90. We gave it all away. Don’t tell the label.” The video, directed by Karena Evans, has been viewed more than 1.4 billion times on YouTube.

It’s no secret that Drake has some cash to spare these days: The four-time Grammy winner recently made more than $1 million dollars between three separate bets on the L.A. Rams and pal Odell Beckham Jr. during Super Bowl LVI last month.

Billboard reached out to Drake’s rep to confirm the video’s authenticity but hadn’t heard back at press time.

Check out Drake’s apparent generosity, as well as some of the best fan reactions to the viral video, below.

“My boy was celebrating his birthday in turks and caicos and got $10k from Drake as a birthday present” 🎉 pic.twitter.com/uApU4ovKnX — Old Row (@OldRowViral) March 8, 2022

Drake up here just giving people 10K like its nothing. God, its me again 😪 — Buenos Noches 🌚 (@ciryah_W) March 9, 2022

My birthday coming. I want 10k as well @Drake — 🇧🇧 Niki. *but do you have lipo money?* (@YouDa1C_nt) March 9, 2022

@Drake i turn 24 tomorrow and would also like to run into you on your vacation to Trinidad and Tobago. Walk with the 10k or doh walk at all 🙏🏾👌🏾#GodsPlan — Stoic Dhalsim 🪦 (@javaughn_mf) March 9, 2022