Drake Takes Aim at Pharrell & Pusha T on Travis Scott’s ‘MELTDOWN’

Drake was the topic of conversation on Friday (July 28) after he linked with oft collaborator Travis Scott on La Flame’s fourth studio album, Utopia. Social media hummed when he unleashed shots aimed at Pusha T and Pharrell on the track “MELTDOWN.”

Drake fired scathing bars targeting Pharrell’s newly appointed position as men’s creative director for Louis Vuitton, a title held by the late Virgil Abloh — a friend of the OVO commander. “Man, f–k all that spinning the narrative s–t/ I melt down the chains that I bought from your boss,” spews Drake in the latter half of his verse, taking slight aim at Pusha’s relationship with Pharrell. “Give a f–k about all of that heritage s–t/ Since V not around the members done hung up the Louis/ They not even wearing that s–t.”

While promoting his joint album Her Loss with 21 Savage earlier this year, Drake flaunted his accessories that once belonged to Pharrell in the “Jumbotron Shit Poppin” video. From the iconic N.E.R.D. brain pendant to the famed skateboard pendant chain, Drake sported most of P’s auctioned pieces from last year’s Joopiter auction.

In 2022, Joopiter — Pharrell’s first global auction house and content platform — presented different items once worn by the Virginia powerhouse, including a jeweled-out pair of Oakley glasses at the New York City pop-up.

Later on in “MELTDOWN,” Drake continues with his verbal assault, rapping, “You lucky that Vogue was suing/ ‘Cause I would’ve been with the Wassas in Paris and s–t.”

In June, Pharrell hosted his debut Louis Vuitton fashion show at the French capital, where Jay-Z, LeBron James and more supported his endeavor. Pusha T was also on hand, performing a new track that took shots at Jim Jones — a staunch supporter of Drake.

Drake and 21 settled with Vogue earlier this year after using a faux cover to promote their album, Her Loss, last November.

