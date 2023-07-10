Drake Confirms New Collaboration With Nicki Minaj: ‘I Got a Lot of Love for Her’

During his Detroit stop for his It’s All a Blur Tour on Saturday (July 8), Drake left a huge breadcrumb for those anticipating his forthcoming album, For All the Dogs: He and his longtime Young Money teammate Nicki Minaj will collaborate again for an upcoming song.

Explore See latest videos, charts and news Drake Nicki Minaj See latest videos, charts and news

“I’m gonna give away one thing for you tonight, because I got a lot of love for Detroit,” he said while on stage. “So I’m gonna have to tell you that me and Nicki Minaj did our first song together in, like, a really long time. I got a lot of love for her.”

The pair last reunited on Minaj’s 2021 track “Seeing Green,” which also features Lil Wayne. Months prior, when Drake released his album Certified Lover Boy, he sampled the Queens rapper midway through his song “Papi’s Home.”

Despite the occasional rift in their friendship over the years, Drake and Minaj’s chemistry in the studio remains unrivaled. Their collaborations date back to Drake’s “Up All Night” and “I’m So Proud of You,” to Minaj’s “Moment 4 Life” and “Truffle Butter.” In regards to For All the Dogs, details for the release date have been sparse, though Drake acknowledged last week during his tour stop in Chicago that the album was coming “soon.”

For All the Dogs will follow Drake’s previous albums 2022’s Honestly, Nevermind, and 2021’s Certified Lover Boy, continuing his prolific output over the last few years. “I look around at all these faces, I know it’s summertime, I gotta give you s–t!” he told fans during his Chicago tour stop. I don’t know about these guys that go away three, four, five years and wanna chill out and all that s–t. That’s not me.”

Watch a clip of him talking about working with Nicki below.